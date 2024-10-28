Letters accusing judge of gay sex on golf course sent to Doncaster's golf clubs

Letters accusing a judge of having gay sex on a golf course have been posted to the city’s golf clubs – in the latest bizarre twist in a serious of mystery notes posted to homes in Doncaster.

The latest fictitious notes follow on from letters accusing a priest of murder to cover up a steamy affair with a parishoner which were sent to homes in Hexthorpe and which are believed to have been posted in London, 170 miles away.

Now golf clubs in Doncaster have been receiving copies of another letter in which a judge is being blackmailed over an apparent sexual liaision with “a young Mexican lad” on a golf course.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted by residents concerned by the letters – but officers say a crime has not been committed and an investigation has been filed.

The identity of the writer – dubbed only in correspondence as “The Author” has yet to be revealed – and it is not clear what the purpose of the notes, which have so far cost more than £200 to send, is.

Two more dispatches, dated October 15 and October 22 and signed by “Inga Szapiel” have been posted to Doncaster’s golf clubs, directed towards a fictitious judge and keen golfer, reportedly caught naked and having sex by two female golfers on a course in November 1998.

The letter reads: “On entering a boggy area beneath a beech tree and peering round a bush, she coiled back in horror and then stood rooted to the spot.

"What is it?" I shouted as I ran towards her. But, clearly, I hadn't disturbed you, as when I came to survey the scene, you were still in full flow.

“I can picture you, all too vividly, holding on to a branch while swinging behind the bending, acquiescent Xavier, entirely naked and utterly oblivious to your horrified audience.

"Any noise we had made on our initial discovery was clearly drowned out by your ghastly groaning and the Hispanic howls being barked by Xavier.

"It was hard to tell if they expressed pleasure or pain. Still, even without your glasses on, you must have recognised us as we left, since Pat had not only started wailing uncontrollably once the reality of what she had witnessed dawned on her, but she also slipped and fell into the mud as we fled, only adding to her distress and sense of violation. It was terribly squelchy and she was caked in mud by the time I helped her to struggle free from the mire.

I made sure to tell the head greenkeeper, when I next saw him, that the drainage down there needed urgent attention."

“Poor Pat. She was still sniffling on reaching her other ball across the fairway. So distracted was she, that she took eight further shots on that hole, and I doubt she remembers a single one. I myself carded a double-bogey six, which was criminal given the quality of my drive.”

“Couldn’t you have used one of your house’s many rooms that day? Did a rare visit from your estranged wife force you and Xavier out into nearby vegetation on the course?

"On ladies' morning, too – how little this supposed ‘judge’ respects rules that don’t satisfy his needs.

“I must say that, long before that day, I had found the addition of Xavier to the club's caddie bank most perplexing. A twenty-ish Mexican lad who barely spoke a word of English and didn't have the first understanding of golf – you can see why I raised his inclusion in committee meetings. But, of course, my concerns were instantly dismissed by the chairman.”

People living in Abbott Street and Spansyke Street in Hexthorpe have received a number of racy notes in recent weeks, detailing a fictitious affair between a priest and a lusty parishoner – which take a dark twist when the clergyman commits murder to cover up the liaisons.

South Yorkshire Police confirmed it has received reports over concerns about the letters but had not identified that a crime had been committed.

A spokesperson said: 'We responded to reports of a suspicious item being posted to an address on Abbott Street, Doncaster.

'A woman reported that she has received two letters from an unknown sender.'

A GoFundMe page set up to receive payments to fund further letters has been taken down after the online platform said the purported appeal broke rules banning 'fundraisers that are fraudulent, misleading, inaccurate, dishonest or impossible'.

Describing the racy content the alleged author said: 'My further desire is that people find the tone of the early letters, and the amount of innuendo when describing those scenes, more amusing than threatening.

'If I do become aware that people are genuinely distressed/worried by the letters, then they will stop. But that would seem a shame, particularly at this early juncture.'

Of their future plans they wrote: 'I wouldn't like to give too much away on how many are to come, but they won't carry on forever. I hope people enjoy receiving them while they last.'