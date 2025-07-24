"Let's hope I'll not have to pop in after next election," quips MP after opening Jobcentre

A Doncaster MP opened a newly refurbished Jobcentre in his constituency – and then quipped: “I know someone will say I’ll need to pop back in after the next election.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher visited the building in Orchard Street in Thorne following its makeover and shared details of the visit on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “It was great to be in Thorne today to help relaunch the refurbished Jobcentre after its redecoration and reorganisation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The team have done a brilliant job transforming the space — it now looks brighter, more welcoming, and ready to support local people into work and training.

Lee Pitcher opened the newly refurbished Jobcentre in Thorne.

“And yes, I know someone will say I’ll need to pop back in after the next election!

"As welcoming as the lovely staff are, let’s hope not eh!”

Mr Pitcher performed the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Jobcentre Plus building.

More details about Thorne Jobcentre are available HERE