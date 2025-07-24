"Let's hope I'll not have to pop in after next election," quips MP after opening Jobcentre

By Darren Burke
Published 24th Jul 2025, 16:08 BST
A Doncaster MP opened a newly refurbished Jobcentre in his constituency – and then quipped: “I know someone will say I’ll need to pop back in after the next election.”

Doncaster East and Isle of Axholme MP Lee Pitcher visited the building in Orchard Street in Thorne following its makeover and shared details of the visit on his Facebook page.

He wrote: “It was great to be in Thorne today to help relaunch the refurbished Jobcentre after its redecoration and reorganisation.

“The team have done a brilliant job transforming the space — it now looks brighter, more welcoming, and ready to support local people into work and training.

Lee Pitcher opened the newly refurbished Jobcentre in Thorne.

“And yes, I know someone will say I’ll need to pop back in after the next election!

"As welcoming as the lovely staff are, let’s hope not eh!”

Mr Pitcher performed the ribbon cutting ceremony at the Jobcentre Plus building.

