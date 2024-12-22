Less fortunate Doncaster families and children receive Christmas gifts from health trust
Two RDaSH services which support the health and wellbeing of both adults, children and families have come together in a bid to bring some festive joy to those who are less fortunate during the Christmas period.
The Children in Care team which is part of the trust’s Children’s services and also staff at New Beginnings, a specialist detoxification unit, have been collecting hundreds of Christmas gifts in the lead up to Christmas to hand out to families in need.
Kelley Ward, New Beginnings Ward Manager, said: “A massive thank you to all the businesses and the public for their kind generosity. Especially to Fishlake Commercial Motors, for donating their staff time and a van to deliver the presents to us.
“This time of year, can be very challenging for families, with many children going without any presents. It started with just a few donations from staff. But with the hard work and dedication of Lisa Davis, Support Worker, and Lauren Thorpe, Qualified Nurse Associate, to spread the word to local businesses and the community managed to turn it into the biggest collection we have ever done, helping even more families.”
Claire Grainger Named Nurse, from the Children in Care team, said: “The response has been overwhelming and will help to make this Christmas a little easier for many families and children who use our services. All the presents will be wrapped and given to children and families over the Christmas period. Thank you to everyone who donated and all those involved in making this happen.”
The Christmas gift collection first started with a few small gifts donated by staff from New Beginnings. Two members of the team Lisa Davis and Lauren Thorpe worked tirelessly to let businesses, and the public know about the collection which resulted in many more presents being donated.
Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust (RDaSH) provides a range of mental health, learning disability, drug and alcohol services and community health services across Rotherham, Doncaster and North Lincolnshire.
