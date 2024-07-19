Lesbians and gays who backed Miners' Strike and inspired movie to join Doncaster Pride march

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Lesbian and gay activists who supported striking miners during the 1984-85 strike and helped inspire a smash hit movie will take part in this year’s Doncaster Pride march.

Founding members of Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners will join the Doncaster Pride Parade of Unity which will take place through the city centre on August 10.

The yearly walk will be come ahead of this year’s Doncaster Pride which will take place at Town Fields and will feature a vast array of entertainment, music, food, drink and much, much more.

A Doncaster Pride spokesperson said: “Proud to share that LGSM founding members and representatives from not only local, but Welsh mining communities will be a part of Doncaster Pride this year.

Lesbian and gay activists supported miners during the 1984-85 strike. (Photo: Doncaster Pride).

“The 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike sees the parade recreate those scenes of solidarity once again.”

It will set off from Duke Steet at 10:30am.

In July 1984, at a flat in London, a meeting was held to support miners across the UK, with the group eventually becoming Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners

The group raised huge amounts of money for the miners, and built lasting links between the working class movement and the LGBT+ community in Britain.

Their work ultimately resulted in the official trade union movement, and subsequently Labour Party policy, declaring their support for gay rights, and the London Pride parade in 1985 was headed by a column of miners.

The story was the inspiration for Pride, a 2014 historical comedy-drama film written by Stephen Beresford and directed by Matthew Warchus.