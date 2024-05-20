Leisure Trust celebrates Approved Training Centre status for swim teachers
DCLT is now offering the STA Level 2 award in teaching swimming which is for entry level candidates and the STA level 2 certificate in teaching swimming which is for advanced level participants.
Craig Bradford, aquatics manager at DCLT said: “This really is fantastic news for the region as there is always a need for swimming teachers and the demand is often more than the current teachers can meet meaning that leisure venues end up with waiting lists for children and young people desperate to learn to swim.
“As Doncaster’s largest swimming lesson provider we are thrilled that we can now run these courses and train people across our pools. This means that we can start to balance the scales and provide more swimming lesson opportunities on our Choose Swim programme across the City of Doncaster.
“This also means that there will be even more swimming teachers trained to deliver lessons across the region.”
Each course will train up to 12 candidates giving them the opportunity to train with DCLT and to continue their pathway in teaching swimming lessons.
“We are proud to have nine people already completed their Level 2 Award and all nine have applied to teach swimming lessons with us,” added Craig.
To find out more about swimming lessons with DCLT’s Choose Swim programme visit https://www.dclt.co.uk/join-us/choose-swim-lessons/
