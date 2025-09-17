Legendary Doncaster locomotive features on new stamp marking 200 years of rail

Iconic Doncaster locomotive Mallard is featured on a new set of stamps to mark 200 years of railways in the UK.

The Royal Mail has unveiled a striking new set of 10 stamps celebrating the rich heritage of British steam locomotives and the pioneering development of the UK’s railway network.

The main set features six iconic locomotives that helped to shape the history of rail travel in Britain:

Locomotion No. 1

The new stamp features iconic Doncaster locomotive Mallard.

Rocket

City of Truro

Mallard

Duchess of Hamilton

Evening Star

In addition, a miniature sheet containing four stamps, marks 200 years since the opening of the Stockton and Darlington Railway (S&DR).

The miniature sheet includes:

Artwork depicting the opening of the S&DR, in 1825

A historic image of Locomotion No. 1 at Darlington, circa 1890

A commemorative postcard from the S&DR centenary in 1925

A photograph of a replica Locomotion No. 1 from 1975

The steam locomotive was the machine that enabled the Industrial Revolution to advance, moving goods and people around the United Kingdom as never before.

Key to its development were Richard Trevithick and the father-and-son team of George and Robert Stephenson.

Trevithick was the first to have a steam locomotive pull a train, while George Stephenson designed both locomotives and the routes on which they could run.

The main line of the S&DR, which opened in 1825 using the engine that came to be known as Locomotion, was powered by steam locomotives from the start.

Four years later, Robert Stephenson created the prize-winning locomotive Rocket, which proved steam's worth at the Rainhill Trials for the Liverpool and Manchester Railway. Steam locomotives became key to that enterprise's financial success, prompting the rapid development of powered railways across the country.

With each passing decade, faster, heavier and more powerful locomotives were developed, including City of Truro, which was unofficially timed at 102mph (161km/h) in 1904 (the first official UK record, achieved in 1934, belongs to Flying Scotsman).

This trend saw its culmination in very fast express passenger locomotives such as Mallard, as well as powerful heavy-freight engines in use on goods trains through to the 1960s, epitomised by British Railways’ last completed steam locomotive, Evening Star.

David Gold, Director of External Affairs and Policy, Royal Mail, said: “To coincide with the 200th anniversary of the modern railway, Royal Mail is releasing a set of stamps honouring Britain’s enduring legacy of steam locomotion. This stamp issue captures the spirit of an era that transformed travel and trade forever.”

Craig Bentley, Director, National Railway Museum, said: “We are delighted to have collaborated with Royal Mail to develop this special set of stamps with images of these iconic steam locomotives and to share with the nation in this celebration of railway history.

The stamps, and a range of collectible products, are available to pre-order at www.royalmail.com/steamlocomotives and by telephone on 03457 641 641. A Presentation Pack including all 10 stamps is priced at £17.90.

The stamps go on general sale from 25 September.

Mallard – Doncaster’s iconic loco

LNER Class A4 4468 Mallard is a 4-6-2 ("Pacific") steam locomotive built in 1938 for operation on the London and North Eastern Railway (LNER) at Doncaster Works to a design of Nigel Gresley.

On 3 July 1938, Mallard broke the world speed record for steam locomotives at 126 mph (203 km/h), which still stands today.

Mallard covered almost one and a half million miles (2.4 million km) before it was retired in 1963.

The locomotive is 70 ft (21 m) long and weighs 165 long tons (168 tonnes, 369,600 lbs), including the tender.

Mallard is now part of the National Collection and preserved at the National Railway Museum in York.