Lee Pitcher MP visits The Foyer and Doncaster Housing for Young People
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Ann-Marie, the Doncaster Foyer Service Manager, has expressed concerns about the challenges faced by young people in supported housing.
These individuals are often expected to transition to local authority housing, which can involve a wait of at least a year, or to private rentals, which come with significantly higher rents. This financial strain can discourage them from seeking employment, as they risk losing their housing benefit as a result.
Additionally, young people are often expected to have enough money to cover several months rent upfront, as they typically lack family or friends who can act as guarantors. This situation frequently leads to young people starting their new tenancies in debt, making the tenancies unsustainable and resulting in a cycle of homelessness and temporary accommodation.
Ann-Marie suggested that young people transitioning from supported housing should be awarded a ‘start-up grant’.
This grant would help streamline their move into sustainable tenancies, enabling them to secure housing more quickly and start their independent living journey on a positive note.
During the visit, homelessness was a critical topic, with discussions focusing on support for young people transitioning to permanent homes and ensuring resources remain accessible beyond the age of 25.
Libby, aged 23, said It was great chatting to Lee and putting the voices of young people and our concerns forward.
Improving Doncaster’s high street was also on the agenda, including tackling empty shops and anti-social behaviour.
The MP also mentioned his particular interest in improving mental health support after hearing personal stories from young people: “It was brilliant to come along and hear such inspiring voices today,” Lee said.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.