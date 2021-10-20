Learn how to canoe and kayak at the Doncaster Dome’s new water sports club

The Kool Kayakers Canoe Club has recently moved to The Dome from Askern Leisure Centre.

The weekly sessions will teach people fun and exhilarating water sports.

Sharman Jones, who runs the club with her husband Kevin alongside a team of coaches, said: “We’re a very friendly club and everyone is welcome.

“Canoeing and Kayaking are lots of fun and you meet new people.

“Once you know the basics you can get out into beautiful spaces.”

The club was founded in 2004 by Steve Wall from Doncaster Council.

Children and adults of all ages are invited to two, one hour sessions on a Thursday evening at The Dome from 7pm to 9pm.

They’re open to complete beginners to those who want to sharpen their skills.

Qualified coaches will teach kayaking, paddle boarding and canoeing.

It has been a difficult time with restrictions due to Covid-19.

Sharman said: “We have received grants from Sports England which have been key to the club’s survival.

“We’re also really grateful to Michael Hart and the DCLT team for providing the space for sessions at The Dome.

“To have bits of moving water in there is very useful when you’re teaching beginners to kayak because that’s the next step before going out onto a river.

“Regular sessions also make it easier for club members to get to know one another and for us to plan trips to white water rivers across the UK.

“We’ve been doing some sessions in the summer but it’s really been a labour of love for our volunteer coaches.

“Now we’re in the lucky position to start up again.”

Michael Hart, chief executive at DCLT, said: “We know what a hard time it has been for sports clubs across the country so we’re really pleased to offer the pool at The Dome to the Kool Kayakers Canoe Club.

“The club has been passionate about paddling for nearly two decades so it’s wonderful that they’ll be able to continue at The Dome.

To find out more or to sign up click here.