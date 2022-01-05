Learn how serial killers minds operate at a new show coming to Doncaster this spring

On March 11, 2022 the ‘Psychology of Serial Killers’ will be performed at The Keepmoat Stadium.

It will be hosted by crime expert Jennifer Rees who will debunk serial killer myths and talk about the most famous and gruesome murderers in history.

John Lebbon, organiser, said: “During this talk, you will discover how serial killers are classified.

“You will learn the differences between lust killers and visionary killers.

“Jennifer will explore the different categories, using case studies to illustrate.”

The talk will also discuss the differences between male and female killers as well as killer couples.

Jennifer will explore the obsession around serial killers and why they tend to attract so much attention when they’re behind bars.

As well as many more fascinating areas of serial killer knowledge.

If you are interested tickets can be bought here.