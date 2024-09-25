Leading South Yorkshire PR agency unveiled as Club Doncaster's latest signing

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A leading South Yorkshire PR, marketing and design agency has been unveiled as Club Doncaster’s latest signing.

Chapter II has linked up with Club Doncaster’s 100Club in its commitment to fostering strong community ties and supporting local businesses.

By joining, the firm aligns itself with a dynamic network of businesses dedicated to backing Doncaster Rovers, Doncaster Dons and Doncaster Belles.

The 100Club provides a platform for members to engage in unique networking opportunities, increase brand visibility, and participate in exclusive events.

Allie Dransfield, head of PR at Chapter II with Shaun Lockwood, Chief Operating Officer at Club Doncaster

Now in its third year, it focuses on blending the commercial and community aspects of Club Doncaster and offers businesses a unique opportunity to grow and collaborate while being associated with a beloved local institution.

Allie Dransfield, Head of PR at Chapter II, said: "We are thrilled to be part of the 100Club. We have several clients with a presence in Doncaster including Frenchgate Shopping Centre and Heb Group and I have worked with Doncaster Rovers previously so becoming a member of the 100Club was a great fit for us.

“This partnership not only allows us to connect with like-minded businesses in the area but also gives us the chance to contribute to the local community in meaningful ways.”

“We’re looking forward to building relationships with the 100Club members and supporting local businesses with their PR, Design and Marketing needs.”

Shaun Lockwood of Club Doncaster said; “It is great to have Chapter II onboard and we welcome them to the 100Club.

“They have a fantastic reputation and are experts in their field. We are looking forward to forging a great partnership with them this season.”