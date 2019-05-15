Launch of self guided tour app that features key attractions in Doncaster.

Mayflower 400 UK have today announced the launch of the Mayflower Self-Guided Tours app, an innovative and informative free app that provides users with easy to follow self-guided tours of the UK towns, cities and villages connected to the Mayflower.

App users will enjoy free, guided walks and driving tours of each of the villages, towns and cities connected to the Mayflower, which include Plymouth, Southampton, Rotherhithe, Dartmouth (Devon), Harwich (Essex), Boston (Lincolnshire), Scooby & Babworth (Nottinghamshire), Austerfield and Doncaster, Immingham (North East Lincolnshire), Gainsborough (Lincolnshire), Worcestershire and Leiden (Holland).

The app makes use of GPS to notify users of nearby places of interest, allowing visitors to follow in the footsteps of the Mayflower Pilgrims and explore all the stops on the Mayflower trail at their own pace, learning about the history of the Pilgrims journey through England and Holland and their final voyage on the Mayflower.

Charles Hackett, Chief Executive Officer - Mayflower 400 comments: “We've launched the app in the build-up to the Mayflower 400 anniversary year to help visitors get the best possible experience from visiting the sites that tell the stories of the Pilgrims' origins. The app has been designed to take people on a Mayflower journey, telling the stories behind the places the Pilgrims were from and where and why they travelled.

“It will help people to discover iconic places on the Mayflower trail - including the Mayflower Steps in Plymouth and the famous Mayflower Pub on the cobbled streets of London as well as sharing the stories of the Separatists including Brewster, Bradford and Clifton in their home towns and villages. There are excellent tour guides across the Mayflower destinations who can provide personal informative and insightful guided tours that really bring the story to life – the app provides visitors with the opportunity to take a tour in their own time.”

The Mayflower Self-Guided Tours app also offers access to each of the walking guides offline, so that users can take the tours in their own time and in any order. To download the free Mayflower self-guided tours app to your device, visit Mayflower400UK.org/app