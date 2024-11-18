Launch of new service in Doncaster to help people deal with grief and loss

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Doncaster service which helps people deal with grief and loss is opening a new branch this month.

Community Interest Company ‘Found My Niche’ (FMN) offers hope to those dealing with the loss of someone, or who are grieving, with weekly Life After Loss Cafes in Conisbrough is now set to open in nearby Tickhill.

Since beginning in March this year, Director Tracy Beavis has helped a great number of bereaved people with peer support in a non judgmental, safe space to talk, laugh, cry and feel less isolated at the most difficult of times.

Future plans include more Cafes and Certified Grief Resolution Therapy.

Tracy works tirelessly applying for funding bids, reaching out to agencies both locally and Nationally including PCTs, MIND, Age UK, local GPS, Stronger Communities officers and a network of relevant individuals who all refer people to the support groups.

She recently undertook Certified Grief Therapy training. FMN also offers a Zoom link for anyone unable to attend in person or housebound.

All the directors have experienced parent loss and know from personal experience that there is little, to no. accessible, effective support following the loss of a loved one. Which is why FMN came to be.

Grievers report that family, friends and employers don’t always understand the ongoing feelings of pain and the need to still talk about their loved ones months, often years following their deaths.

Tracy said:L “Since the pandemic, resource on Mental Health Charities and Bereavement Services are stretched beyond capacity leaving people feeling let down and frankly angry. Some of the experiences shared are truly heartbreaking.”

This is something Tracy and fellow directors Neena and Jan feel passionately about addressing and why they are launching the National Campaign “ Listen ‘Ear “ to raise awareness.

The slogan signifies that the wearer will be a heart with ears and listen if someone needs to talk and by wearing the badge upside down grievers can show others they’re having a tough day.

Similar to the sunflower lanyards worn during COVID to let others know you were exempt from wearing a mask, it’s hoped the heart with ears will become a symbol of hope everywhere for grievers.

She continued: “In Yorkshire we’re known for our no nonsense, get on with it attitude but when it come to grief we shouldn’t have to just get on with it.

"Grief isn’t linear, it doesn’t come with an end date. Everyone’s journey is unique. For our physical as well as mental wellness we need to feel able to express emotional pain without fear of being ridiculed or made to feel guilty.”

The campaign is officially launching in Tickhilly. It hosted the very first Life After Loss Cafe and they switch on their Christmas lights on November 28 ahead of National Grief Awareness Week which starts on December 2 .

This is also a very significant time of year for Tracy who’s mum died of a brain tumour seven years ago on November 29, and her late dad’s birthday was the 30th.

Two local well-being craft groups, Dadsley Crafting and Mexbrough Hub, are busily crocheting hearts with ears to raise funds for the CIC along with the sale of the pin badges. Several other local businesses are also offering their support with sponsorship.

Funeral directors Turners of Conisbrough have sponsored the production of the pins and are strongly endorsing the project. Their staff will wear pins on their uniforms at services and signpost anyone in need of support to the groups.

Tracy concluded: “If you think of the word hEARt it has an ear right there within it and you know we’re famous for dropping our Hs in Yorkshire. So let’s all get behind “ Listen ‘Ear “ and show some true Yorkshire spirit healing hearts one act of kindness at a time. Be a Heart With Ears.”

For more information email [email protected] or see www.foundmyniche.co.uk