Late Doncaster Rovers legend honoured with emotional tribute at promotion party

A late Doncaster Rovers favourite who was loved by players and fans alike has been honoured with an emotional tribute as the club celebrated promotion to League One.

Richard Bailey, who worked at the club for more than 30 years in a variety of roles, died at the age of 54 in 2022 – with his passing sending shockwaves through supporters and the team.

On Saturday, during Rovers’ thrilling 2-1 win over Yorkshire rivals Bradford City, Richard was inducted as a club legend – with widow Clare, who also works at the club, accepting the posthumous honour.

She said: “As days go, this has blown me away.

Clare Bailey accepted the Club Legend award on behalf of her late husband Richard during Rovers' 2-1 win over Bradford City which secured promotion from League Two.

"On this day three years ago we laid my guiding star to rest and now we get promoted along with a legend award for him.

"He would be so proud. The support was fantastic and special thanks to everyone.”

Mr Bailey was a club stalwart – and a string of people connected to Rovers rushed to pay tribute following his shock death.

Former chairman John Ryan said:”An absolute tradgedy for someone so young and full of life.”

Defender James O’Connor, who played more than 200 games for Rovers between 2006 and 2012 said: “Absolutely shocked and heartbroken to hear of the passing of one of the nicest fellas I’ve ever met.

“In my six years at Rovers, I never saw Richard without a kind word to say and a smile on his face.

“An absolute gentleman who will be sadly missed.

Doncaster Rovers’ super fan Paul Mayfield, known to supporters for his trademark gnome, also paid tribute, saying: “From everyone connected with Rovers Supporters Club we send our love and thoughts.

"Richard was one of the nicest, caring and thoughtful person you could wish to meet - nothing too much for him, loved my so many, missed by so much more.

Richard began working in Doncaster Rovers’ Football in the Community in the early 1990s, initially as a community coach in schools.

He progressed through the ranks to become a community officer, overseeing the schools programme while Football in the Community evolved into the Foundation.

He played a key role in establishing girls football within the club’s community programme alongside Eric Randerson.

Latterly, Richard held the title of health and wellbeing officer within the Foundation.

He continued to work for the club as an ambassador, guiding group experiences and, in particular, matchday mascots, for whom he provided in-depth tours of the Eco-Power Stadium.

It has been a turbulent few years for Mrs Bailey – shortly after her husband’s death, she underwent a life-saving heart transplant operation after suffering a cardiac arrest as she waited in hospital for an X-ray.

Since then, she has spoken openly about her fight and to promote heart health.

Last year Clare, a familiar face to supporters for her role on the club’s main reception as well as making appearances as mascot Donny Dog during matchdays, was made guest of honour for Rovers’ 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra where an emotional video detailing her journey was played to supporters.