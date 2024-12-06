Last minute plea to find Doncaster families for pre-Christmas Peak District holiday

A last minute plea has gone out to help find families to fill spare places on a Doncaster community group’s pre Christmas trip to the Peak District.

The Friends of Clay Lane is organising the trip to Edale from December 13-15 – and spaces are still available for families of young people (aged 8-18) to join in the fun.

For £10 per person you'll get an entire weekend in the heart of the Peak District, including activities, accommodation and food.

You will have to make your own way there - it's around 50 miles from Doncaster.

The event takes place from 13-15 December, with activities starting on Friday evening.

Priority will be given to people that live on the Clay Lane Estate, the remainder of spaces will be picked at random and you will be emailed if successful.

The event is disability friendly.

Children must be over the age of 8 to particpate in the activities.

You can register interest HERE