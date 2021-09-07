Last chance to sign up to become a scare actor in Doncaster this Halloween

The Doncaster Fear Factory is auditioning for scare actors to fill their spooky experience this October.

The popular Halloween activity is searching for people to dress up as scary characters and terrify the guests.

Training is offered so no experience is needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fear Factory is looking for actors.

There are a range of scripted characters on offer.

Auditions and workshops will take place on September 19 and 26.

Rehearsals will start on October 1-3.

Call 03102 337799 or alternatively email [email protected]