Last chance to sign up to become a scare actor in Doncaster this Halloween
Doncaster people wanted to be transformed into zombies, ghosts and ghouls.
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:22 pm
The Doncaster Fear Factory is auditioning for scare actors to fill their spooky experience this October.
The popular Halloween activity is searching for people to dress up as scary characters and terrify the guests.
Training is offered so no experience is needed.
There are a range of scripted characters on offer.
Auditions and workshops will take place on September 19 and 26.
Rehearsals will start on October 1-3.
Call 03102 337799 or alternatively email [email protected]