Last chance to sign up to become a scare actor in Doncaster this Halloween

Doncaster people wanted to be transformed into zombies, ghosts and ghouls.

By Laura Andrew
Tuesday, 7th September 2021, 1:22 pm

The Doncaster Fear Factory is auditioning for scare actors to fill their spooky experience this October.

The popular Halloween activity is searching for people to dress up as scary characters and terrify the guests.

Training is offered so no experience is needed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Fear Factory is looking for actors.

Read More

Read More
Even more adorable photos of Doncaster children returning to the classroom this ...

There are a range of scripted characters on offer.

Auditions and workshops will take place on September 19 and 26.

Rehearsals will start on October 1-3.

Call 03102 337799 or alternatively email [email protected]

In these confusing and worrying times, local journalism is more vital than ever. Thanks to everyone who helps us ask the questions that matter by taking out a subscription or buying a paper. We stand together. Liam Hoden, editor.