Landmark Doncaster pub and shops put on market for £750,000

A landmark Doncaster pub has been put on the market for £750,000 – with shops and apartments included as part of the deal.

The White Swan on the A630 Balby Road, situated near to the junction with Sandford Road, is described by the vendors as “a fantastic commercial property opportunity.”

A spokesperson for vendor Macauley Gibb said: “This development features two thriving commercial shops, along with a popular public house.

"The upper floor boasts eight studio apartments, with potential to expand to ten with the right planning permissions.

"Once completed, these apartments have the potential to bring in £5,200 per month.

"Situated on Balby Road, one of the busiest roads in Doncaster, this property benefits from high footfall and excellent transport links to Doncaster city centre.”

Full details of the property are available via the OnTheMarket website, which can be found HERE

Viewings can be booked via Macauley Gibb on 01302 977779.