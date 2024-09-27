Land art to mark the 40th anniversary of the year long Miners’ Strike in Doncaster.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Heritage Doncaster is working with a team of land artists who are creating three very special art installations around Doncaster to mark the 40th anniversary of the year long Miners’ Strike.

The Landmark Collective, a team of award winning artists, have been researching and discussing the 1984-85 Miners’ Strike with residents of Doncaster’s ex-mining communities, and have come up with a design that is impactful and meaningful.

The first installation has started to take shape at Cusworth Park. The piece is designed to be seen from the air, but on the ground provides a space for people to gather, reflect, remember and learn about Doncaster’s history and mining communities.

The designs feature a Doncaster Miner (Keith Allsopp), symbols from coal mining heritage and the strike which, the memory of, is still important to local people.

Children from Denaby Main and Stainforth Kirton Lane Primary Schools have contributed towards the two smaller artworks at Denaby Flower Park and Peacock Park at East Lane in Staniforth, which will be developed in the next few weeks.

These unique designs will appear and disappear in our parks. Cusworth Park is taking shape now until Monday 7 October. Installations in Stainforth and Denaby will start from 7 October and expect to be complete around 15 October.

Councillor Nigel Ball, Cabinet Member for Public Health, Communities, Leisure and Culture, said: “This is a special way to commemorate Doncaster’s rich history of mining and to remember the impact of the strikes 40 years ago. I hope many people get to view this impressive land art and take a chance to reflect and remember the strength of our mining communities.”

Becky Newbould, artist from the Landmark Collective, said: “It’s been an education and a privilege to work on this project. Everyone has been so generous in sharing personal stories and memories. We wanted to create something striking to represent the positive spirit, strength and resilience of the local mining communities that clearly lives on today.”

Helen Featherstone, Director, England, North at The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Thanks to National Lottery players, we are pleased to have been able to support the creation of these impactful artworks at Cusworth Park. They are part of an important project commemorating the 40th anniversary of the Miners’ Strike in Doncaster, ensuring that memories are captured, recorded and shared for future generations.”

This work is funded by the City of Doncaster Council and The National Lottery Heritage Fund and is part of a year long project to mark this important anniversary for many Doncaster communities. More information is available at Championing Change: 40th Anniversary of the yearlong Miners’ Strike (heritagedoncaster.org.uk)

*The 1984–1985 United Kingdom miners' strike was a major industrial action within the British coal industry in an attempt to prevent closures of pits that the government deemed "uneconomic" in the coal industry, which had been nationalised in 1947. It was led by Arthur Scargill of the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) against the National Coal Board (NCB), a government agency. Opposition to the strike was led by the Conservative government of Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, who wanted to reduce the power of the trade unions.