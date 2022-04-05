Lakeside Village sets up herb garden to encourage Doncaster people to cook

Budding Jamie Olivers and Gordon Ramsays will be able to add a bit of flair to their meals at dinner times thanks to the creation of the new garden, packed with a wide variety of herbs.

Customers are being invited to add some special seasoning to their meals with the opening the new garden.

Everything from parsley, mint and thyme to oregano, rosemary and sage will be grown in the garden, with shoppers welcome to help themselves to a few herbs.

A new herb garden has been created at Lakeside Village. (Photo: Shaun Flannery)

Whether you’re a seasoned chef or beginner, Lakeside Village want the herb garden to inspire people in the local community to cook tasty meals for themselves and their families.

Community cooks are encouraged to share photos of their cooking with Lakeside Village on social media, using the tag #Lvherbgarden.

The herb garden arrives as Lakeside Village launches new opening hours.

From Monday, April 3, the centre is open from 9.30am to 6pm Monday to Saturday, with Sunday opening hours remaining 10am to 4.30pm. All bank holiday opening hours will be 10am to 4.30pm.

Di Mellis, centre manager at Lakeside Village, said: “We’re thrilled to launch our community herb garden and hope it will inspire people to add some fragrant flourishes to their meals.

“We want to spread the message and share meal ideas on social media so would love for our customers to send us the best pictures of their culinary creations using the tag #Lvherbgarden.”