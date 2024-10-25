Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The swimming pool at Doncaster’s Dome leisure centre has been closed for emergency repairs, bosses have said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Hone, chief operating officer at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which operates The Dome said: “As part of the enabling works for the planned refurbishment of the lagoons at Doncaster Dome, an issue has arisen that has led to an essential maintenance situation.

“This will result in the lagoons closing from today Friday 25 October, for a period of seven days.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this closure may cause, and customers with a booking for the lagoons will be eligible for a refund or will be able to move their booking to an alternative date.

The Lagoons at The Dome have been closed for essential maintenance.

“While the lagoons will be closed for this short period there are other activities available with ice skating at the Dome and swimming at a number of our other venues.

“The enabling works in the area are required to ensure the much needed refurbishment for the lagoons takes place.”

Last month, plans to refurbish Doncaster’s largest leisure centre were delayed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The works, which were set to begin this year, have now been postponed until early 2025, with a new completion date of early 2026.

The £14.4 million project was announced in February, alongside other capital investments outlined in Doncaster Council’s 2024/5 budget.

Council officers have now stated that £11.4 million associated with the project will instead be funded by the authority’s 2025/6 budget.

Opened in 1989, the building was given Grade II listed building status in 2023 for its iconic design.