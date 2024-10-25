Lagoons swimming pool at The Dome is closed for emergency maintenance

By Darren Burke
Published 25th Oct 2024, 12:04 BST
The swimming pool at Doncaster’s Dome leisure centre has been closed for emergency repairs, bosses have said.

Chris Hone, chief operating officer at Doncaster Culture and Leisure Trust, which operates The Dome said: “As part of the enabling works for the planned refurbishment of the lagoons at Doncaster Dome, an issue has arisen that has led to an essential maintenance situation.

“This will result in the lagoons closing from today Friday 25 October, for a period of seven days.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience this closure may cause, and customers with a booking for the lagoons will be eligible for a refund or will be able to move their booking to an alternative date.

The Lagoons at The Dome have been closed for essential maintenance.The Lagoons at The Dome have been closed for essential maintenance.
“While the lagoons will be closed for this short period there are other activities available with ice skating at the Dome and swimming at a number of our other venues.

“The enabling works in the area are required to ensure the much needed refurbishment for the lagoons takes place.”

Last month, plans to refurbish Doncaster’s largest leisure centre were delayed.

The works, which were set to begin this year, have now been postponed until early 2025, with a new completion date of early 2026.

The £14.4 million project was announced in February, alongside other capital investments outlined in Doncaster Council’s 2024/5 budget.

Council officers have now stated that £11.4 million associated with the project will instead be funded by the authority’s 2025/6 budget.

Opened in 1989, the building was given Grade II listed building status in 2023 for its iconic design.

