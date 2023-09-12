King's horse confirmed for St Leger as hopes of Doncaster Royal visit rise
and live on Freeview channel 276
The King and Queen’s horse Desert Hero is one of nine confirmed for the Betfred St Leger at Town Moor – with anticpation King Charles and Queen Camilla could be there to watch the big race.
The William Haggas-trained colt has already entered the record books once this season, when winning the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.
On that occasion, it was the first time the King and Queen’s colours had been victorious at the Royal meeting since the death of the late Queen, and having enhanced his reputation in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood he now has the chance to follow in the footsteps of Dunfermline, who carried the royal silks to glory in 1977.
Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm any public appearance, but well-placed sources have reportedly told the Daily Mail that The King and The Queen may attend.
If King Charles and Queen Camilla do attend, it will be their second visit to Doncaster in a year, following a Royal visit in November last year when they conferred city status on Doncaster.
Carlton House, in the 2011 Epsom Derby, was the closest there has been to a Royal Classic winner in the ensuing 46 years since Dunfermline triumphed at the 1977 Leger when Willie Carson romped home in the Royal colours, but he finished third after suffering bad luck in running.