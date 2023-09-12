King's horse confirmed for St Leger as hopes of Doncaster Royal visit rise

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The King and Queen’s horse Desert Hero is one of nine confirmed for the Betfred St Leger at Town Moor – with anticpation King Charles and Queen Camilla could be there to watch the big race.

The William Haggas-trained colt has already entered the record books once this season, when winning the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On that occasion, it was the first time the King and Queen’s colours had been victorious at the Royal meeting since the death of the late Queen, and having enhanced his reputation in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood he now has the chance to follow in the footsteps of Dunfermline, who carried the royal silks to glory in 1977.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Desert Hero ridden by Tom Marquand with owners HM the King and HM The Queen at Royal Ascot 2023. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm any public appearance, but well-placed sources have reportedly told the Daily Mail that The King and The Queen may attend.

If King Charles and Queen Camilla do attend, it will be their second visit to Doncaster in a year, following a Royal visit in November last year when they conferred city status on Doncaster.