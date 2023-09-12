News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

King's horse confirmed for St Leger as hopes of Doncaster Royal visit rise

Hopes are rising that the King and Queen could come to Doncaster to watch the St Leger this weekend after their horse was confirmed as a runner in this Saturday’s classic.
By Darren Burke
Published 12th Sep 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th Sep 2023, 10:40 BST
Watch more videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The King and Queen’s horse Desert Hero is one of nine confirmed for the Betfred St Leger at Town Moor – with anticpation King Charles and Queen Camilla could be there to watch the big race.

The William Haggas-trained colt has already entered the record books once this season, when winning the King George V Stakes at Royal Ascot.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On that occasion, it was the first time the King and Queen’s colours had been victorious at the Royal meeting since the death of the late Queen, and having enhanced his reputation in the Gordon Stakes at Goodwood he now has the chance to follow in the footsteps of Dunfermline, who carried the royal silks to glory in 1977.

Desert Hero ridden by Tom Marquand with owners HM the King and HM The Queen at Royal Ascot 2023. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty ImagesDesert Hero ridden by Tom Marquand with owners HM the King and HM The Queen at Royal Ascot 2023. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Desert Hero ridden by Tom Marquand with owners HM the King and HM The Queen at Royal Ascot 2023. Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images
Most Popular

Buckingham Palace has yet to confirm any public appearance, but well-placed sources have reportedly told the Daily Mail that The King and The Queen may attend.

If King Charles and Queen Camilla do attend, it will be their second visit to Doncaster in a year, following a Royal visit in November last year when they conferred city status on Doncaster.

Carlton House, in the 2011 Epsom Derby, was the closest there has been to a Royal Classic winner in the ensuing 46 years since Dunfermline triumphed at the 1977 Leger when Willie Carson romped home in the Royal colours, but he finished third after suffering bad luck in running.

Related topics:Doncaster