King's Birthday Honours 2025: Doncaster schools boss is knighted
Paul Tarn, chief executive officer of the Delta Academies Trust, has been appointed Knights Bachelor for services to education.
Sir Paul is in charge of the Trust whose Doncaster schools include Ash Hill Academy, Crookesbroom Primary Academy, De Warrene Academy, Don Valley Academy, Grange Lane Infant Academy, Hatfield Woodhouse Primary School, Highfields Primary Academy, Montagu Academy, Morley Place Academy, Pheasant Bank Academy, Rossington All Saints Academy, Rowena Academy, Serlby Park Academy, St Wilfrid’s Academy and the Laurel Academy.
He left school without any formal qualifications and followed his father and grandfather to the local colliery where he worked as a miner for ten years.
During this time, he also attended night school, where he gained his formal qualifications, allowing him to progress to university, graduating with a first class honours degree.
He entered the teaching profession as a qualified teacher in 1995.
His early experience of education, especially in economically-challenged communities, helped shape his steadfast commitment to social mobility and economic prosperity through high quality education.
Sir Paul spent his professional career as a teacher, working in challenging schools.
He has taught science and ICT, has been a Head Teacher, an Executive Principal, Regional Director and Deputy CEO to one of the most successful Multi Academy Trusts in the country.
He is one of several Doncaster people to be honoured in this year’s King’s Birthday Honours list.
Also receiving honours were Doncaster Chamber boss Dan Fell and Michael Mills, governor of HMP Hatfield.
