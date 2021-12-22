Kind Doncaster women send random gifts in memory of lost loved ones

Rachel East and Emma Adams have set up the Be Kind Always Facebook group, wending out random gifts to people in Doncaster.

Rachel East and Emma Adams have set up a Facebook page Be Kind Always where they send out small random gifts to people in Doncaster in need of a little kindness.

Emma said: "We give out random gifts to people and children to make them smile.

"We are doing it in memory of our lost loved ones.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I lost my mum when she was 58 and lost my auntie in October and she was only 52, my step dad December 25th 2020. Rachel lost her boyfriend in May 2021.

"We are honouring their memories.

"It was just nice to be nice to other people and it is helping me feel less sad at this time of year

"If we can make one person in Doncaster smile a day it makes our operation and time worthwhile."

More and more people are joining the Facebook page to suggest people to send gifts to.

Emma added: “I’ve recently set up a GoFundMe page – we have been paying for the gifts ourselves up to now , usually sweets and stuff in a wine glass wrapped in cellophane. It’s only 50p for a glass. If people want to donate they can do.”

Even a small donation could help them reach their fundraising goal or you could share the fundraiser to help spread the word.

If you want to help Emma and Rachel's Operation Be Kind Always, you can make a donation here