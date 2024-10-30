Kevin Carter: Missing Doncaster man is found safe and well, say police
A missing Doncaster man who was the subject of a police appeal has been found safe and well.
43-year-old Kevin Carter was last seen on Edward Street in the Armthorpe area at 2.45pm yesterday (Monday, October 28, 2024), with police launching a search.
Officers were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare but shared later: “We are pleased to update that missing Kevin has been found safe and well.
“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, your support is greatly appreciated.”