Kevin Carter: Missing Doncaster man is found safe and well, say police

A missing Doncaster man who was the subject of a police appeal has been found safe and well.

43-year-old Kevin Carter was last seen on Edward Street in the Armthorpe area at 2.45pm yesterday (Monday, October 28, 2024), with police launching a search.

Officers were becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare but shared later: “We are pleased to update that missing Kevin has been found safe and well.

“Thank you to everyone who shared our appeal, your support is greatly appreciated.”