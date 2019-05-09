The weekly car boot sale at Doncaster Rovers’ Keepmoat Stadium has been called off due to this weekend’s League One play-off semi final.

The stadium’s car parks are normally used by bargain hunters every Sunday morning – but this weekend’s event has been axed as Rovers will be contesting the first leg of their League One play-off.

The Keepmoat Stadium.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers: Momentum for play-offs is over-rated, says Grant McCann

Rovers take on Charlton Athletic in Sunday’s game, which kicks off at 12.15pm.

READ MORE: Doncaster Rovers v Charlton Athletic: How to get a ticket

The away leg will take place at The Valley on May 17 at 7,45pm.

READ MORE: Joe Wright and Ian Lawlor back in training for Doncaster Rovers ahead of play-offs

Normally, thousands of bargain hunters flock to the stalls from 6.30am to 12.30pm every Sunday.

The boot sale will return as normal on May 19.