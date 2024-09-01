Keep men and women's games separate, says Doncaster female darts champion

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Doncaster darts champion says the men’s and women’s game should be kept separate – and she says she’ll never be able to compete against the likes of Luke Littler or Luke Humphries, saying: “Men will always be better.”

20-year-old Doncaster star Beau Greaves, who successfully defended her Women’s World Matchplay Crown earlier this year, has spoken up about gender controversy in the sport.

She says men’s and women’s contests should be kept seperate – and claimed that the way games were designed was unfair as women cannot be expected to compete in the same league as men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Despite the opportunities available for women, we need our own PDC World Championship,” she said.

Doncaster darts sensation Beau Greaves.

“For me personally, playing on the Alexandra Palace stage isn’t something I dream of. I never did,” she said.

"That’s why I’ll always opt to play in the Lakeside women’s and continue to support the women’s game,” she explained.

She continued: “Look at any other sport. When are women better than men?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It’s just not a thing. We have to be realistic about it. We’ll never be able to compete against the likes of Luke Humphries, and even Luke Littler.”

After her win against Fallon Sherrock at Winter Gardens in Blackpool earlier this year, she said: “It’s hard for some of the ladies to perform all the time. Men don't have the same problems as we do, so you can't compare it.”

She spoke of the challenges of playing in a male-dominated sport combined with the challenge of performing in mixed-gender events such as the PDC World Darts Championships and said: “Against ladies, I do fancy my chances. There’s something about it – genetics or your body or whatever - but I’ll always say men are better than women.”

She confesses she doesn’t think she’ll be “good enough to go on and win at Ally Pally. It’s just not going to happen, is it?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She admits “Against ladies, I do fancy my chances. There’s something about it—genetics or your body or whatever - but I’ll always say men are better than women.”

Greaves also drew attention to how women's matches are presented.

“Why can’t they play three men’s games and put a ladies' game in between? People aren’t going to watch it. They need to think smart about it. We just need a lot more opportunities for the ladies on TV.”

The former Ridgewood School pupil triumphed 6-3 to take the £10,000 prize.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this year, Greaves was embroiled in controversy when she was beaten in a contest by a transgender player.

Dutch player Noa-Lynn van Leuven, 27, triumphed in the PDC Women’s Series, beating the Doncaster two time world champion on her way to the crown.

But the victory enraged then Don Valley Conservative MP Nick Fletcher, a regularly outpsoken critic of the transgender community, saying “enough is enough” and adding: “Men have no place in women’s sports.”

"Men have an unfair advantage over women in sport. Enough is enough - we must all step up and protect women' sports.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 27-year-old Dutchwoman also angered 18-time Grand Slam tennis champ Martina Navratilova, who said: “No male bodies in women’s sports please — not even in darts.”

Martina, who won Wimbledon nine times, fumed on X: “Again — women get the short end of the stick. And it stinks.”

Two of Van Leuven’s Dutch compatriots quit their national team in protest after the win.

World number 12 Anca Zijlstra announced she was stepping away “with pain in my heart” while Aileen de Graaf, who is world number two, joined her hours later in vowing to no longer represent the Netherlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zijlstra, 50, posted on Facebook: “That moment when you’re embarrassed to come out for the Dutch team, because a biological man is playing on the women’s team, it’s time to go.

“I have tried to accept this but I can’t approve or validate this.

“I think that in sports there should be an equal and fair playing field. I hope with all my heart and for all women in sports that people come to their senses.”

De Graaf, 33, commented: “If someone doesn’t feel good in the body they were born in, I encourage everyone to change that and be happy. I just don’t think it’s right for a biological man to throw for the women or vice-versa. It’s either mixed or not.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Van Leuven joined the Women’s Series in 2022, a year after transitioning.

She believes anger from other players, including long-time English star Deta Hedman, is leading to attempts to get her banned.

World number six Van Leuven said previously: “It sucks, but I try not to let it get too much into my head. It is very hard. It has been tough for the last two years.

“There are a few trans players, but I guess I’m the only one who can throw really good darts, so they want to get rid of me.”

PDC boss Matt Porter said: “Noa-Lynn has qualified by right. She is there on a level footing with every competitor in this sport.”