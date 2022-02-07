Kaiser Chiefs singer Ricky Wilson 'living in Doncaster' while London house renovated

The West Yorkshire born I Predict A Riot singer told radio listeners that he was ‘living in Mexborough’ – and offered to meet presenter the Reverend Kate Bottley for a drink at a snooker hall in the town.

Appearing on BBC Radio 2 show Sunday morning breakfast show Good Morning Sunday yesterday, the singer was asked by the Rev Kate’s co-presenter Jason Mohammed about Yorkshire rivalries.

He said: “Ricky, one thing I gotta ask you, Kate’s been teaching me all about Yorkshire and its quirks and rivalries.

Ricky Wilson says he is living in Mexborough while his house is being renovated and suggested meeting the Rev Kate Bottley for a drink in The Pocket snooker hall.

"You’re from Leeds, she’s from Sheffield, are you allowed to like each other?”

Before replying, the Rev Kate nipped in with a ‘we all hate Leeds taunt’ before the singer told her: “I’ll let you into a secret. At the moment because I’ve having my house done up in London, I’m living in Mexborough.

She replied: “Oh are you! I know it well, near Rotherham – how lovely.

"I drive through Mexborough often, I shall wave as I pass.”

He told her: “Do you? I’ll not tell you the exact address,” to which she responded: “Because you don’t want me stalking or anything like that. I’ll throw Yorkshire Tea bags at you as I pass.”

And then the Ruby hitmaker told her: “I’ll meet you for one in the Corner Pocket, which is a snooker hall.”

The venue, on Bank Street in the town centre, is now a sports bar known as The Pocket.

In 2012, the singer purchased a home in Falmouth but last year, put it on the market again for £1.5 million.

Born in Keighley in 1978, Wilson, 44, first found fame in 2003 when the Kaiser Chiefs scored success with hits such as Oh My God and I Predict A Riot.

Since then, the group have enjoyed a string of chart successess including number one singles and albums while Wilson found solo fame as a judge on TV singing show The Voice.