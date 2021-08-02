Joint funeral to be held for Doncaster couple who died days apart from each other

Allan and Marjorie ‘Dawn’ Wilkie of Armthorpe passed away within a week of each other, an obituary for the pair said.

"Much loved parents, grandparents and great-grandparents. They will both be very sadly missed by everyone who knew them.The funeral service will take place on August 5 at 1.40pm at Rose Hill Crematorium.Donations can be made to Yorkshire Air Ambulance.