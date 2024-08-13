Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Doncaster members of the LGTBQ+ community are invited to get involved with Doncaster's twice weekly support group.

One of the sessions takes place at Club Doncaster Foundation, and the other at the Wellness Centre at Montrose Avenue in Intake.

After a hugely successful Pride event was hosted by Doncaster on Saturday a spokesman said: “Pride just feels like the perfect time to let people know that there is support and opportunities to make friendships from their peer group.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The groups offer sporting and fitness opportunities, diet and wellbeing, crafts and activities, social outings, peer support and specialist support as requested. The groups are fun inclusive and are open to anyone aged 18 plus.”

Join up with Doncaster's twice weekly support group for the LGTBQ+ community - the group is picture at last Saturday's Doncaster Pride event.

The groups have been running for over three years now and they are always welcoming of new people joining.

For more information visit the Facebook page called People Focused Group which currently has 3.2K members at https://www.facebook.com/groups/885490214863634