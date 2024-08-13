Join up with Doncaster's twice weekly support group for the LGTBQ+ community
One of the sessions takes place at Club Doncaster Foundation, and the other at the Wellness Centre at Montrose Avenue in Intake.
After a hugely successful Pride event was hosted by Doncaster on Saturday a spokesman said: “Pride just feels like the perfect time to let people know that there is support and opportunities to make friendships from their peer group.
“The groups offer sporting and fitness opportunities, diet and wellbeing, crafts and activities, social outings, peer support and specialist support as requested. The groups are fun inclusive and are open to anyone aged 18 plus.”
The groups have been running for over three years now and they are always welcoming of new people joining.
For more information visit the Facebook page called People Focused Group which currently has 3.2K members at https://www.facebook.com/groups/885490214863634
