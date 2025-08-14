John O' Groats-Land's End field gun charity challenge team visits Doncaster Vulcan

By Darren Burke
Published 14th Aug 2025, 09:40 BST
Updated 14th Aug 2025, 09:41 BST
A team of hardworking fundraisers haved dropped into Doncaster – as they prepare to pull a huge field gun from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

The Military vs Cancer team visited Doncaster Sheffield Airport to inspect the city’s historic Vulcan ahead of the challenge which will get under way on September 1.

A combined total of more than 1,300 personnel made up of serving military, veterans and supporters will pull the 1-ton field gun from John O’Groats to Land’s End – over 1000 miles of grit, endurance, and sheer determination.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We take on this journey because it is hard -because it represents the hardship, the battle, and the heartache that cancer brings to so many lives.

A charity team will pull a field gun from John O'Groats to Land's End.placeholder image
A charity team will pull a field gun from John O'Groats to Land's End.

A team will pull the field gun from John O'Groats to Land's End.

"This is our opportunity to stand together, to fight together, and to make a difference.”

The team brought the field gun with them on their Vulcan visit.

Further details here: https://www.militaryvscancer.com/field-gun-pull-september-2025/

Related topics:DoncasterDoncaster Sheffield Airport
News you can trust since 1925
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice