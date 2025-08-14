John O' Groats-Land's End field gun charity challenge team visits Doncaster Vulcan
The Military vs Cancer team visited Doncaster Sheffield Airport to inspect the city’s historic Vulcan ahead of the challenge which will get under way on September 1.
A combined total of more than 1,300 personnel made up of serving military, veterans and supporters will pull the 1-ton field gun from John O’Groats to Land’s End – over 1000 miles of grit, endurance, and sheer determination.
A spokesperson said: “We take on this journey because it is hard -because it represents the hardship, the battle, and the heartache that cancer brings to so many lives.
A team will pull the field gun from John O'Groats to Land's End.
"This is our opportunity to stand together, to fight together, and to make a difference.”
The team brought the field gun with them on their Vulcan visit.
Further details here: https://www.militaryvscancer.com/field-gun-pull-september-2025/