John O' Groats-Land's End field gun charity challenge team to drop into Doncaster

A team of hardworking fundraisers are set to drop into Doncaster – as they prepare to pull a huge field gun from John O’Groats to Land’s End.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Military vs Cancer team are set to visit Doncaster Sheffield Airport ahead of the challenge which will get under way on September 1.

A combined total of more than 1.300 personnel made up of serving military, veterans and supporters will pull the 1-ton field gun from John O’Groats to Land’s End – over 1000 miles of grit, endurance, and sheer determination.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson said: “We take on this journey because it is hard -because it represents the hardship, the battle, and the heartache that cancer brings to so many lives.

A team will pull the field gun from John O'Groats to Land's End.

"This is our opportunity to stand together, to fight together, and to make a difference.”

The team will be visiting the Vulcan bomber at the airport to help promote the event – bringing the field gun with them.

Further details can be found here: https://www.militaryvscancer.com/field-gun-pull-september-2025/