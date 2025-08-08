John O' Groats-Land's End field gun charity challenge team to drop into Doncaster
The Military vs Cancer team are set to visit Doncaster Sheffield Airport ahead of the challenge which will get under way on September 1.
A combined total of more than 1.300 personnel made up of serving military, veterans and supporters will pull the 1-ton field gun from John O’Groats to Land’s End – over 1000 miles of grit, endurance, and sheer determination.
A spokesperson said: “We take on this journey because it is hard -because it represents the hardship, the battle, and the heartache that cancer brings to so many lives.
"This is our opportunity to stand together, to fight together, and to make a difference.”
The team will be visiting the Vulcan bomber at the airport to help promote the event – bringing the field gun with them.
Further details can be found here: https://www.militaryvscancer.com/field-gun-pull-september-2025/
