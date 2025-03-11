John Healey MP pays tribute to the ‘Women of Wentworth Woodhouse’

Rawmarsh and Conisbrough MP, John Healey, has paid tribute to the ‘truly remarkable’ Women of Wentworth Woodhouse.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During a visit to the Grade I listed country house John heard about the stories of the influential women that have played a vital role in shaping Wentworth and the enduring impact they left behind.

Special tours are taking place at the house throughout March in honour of Women’s History Month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Healey said: “It was fascinating to hear about the stories of the truly remarkable women connected to what is a treasured local historic gem.

John Healey MP on the Women of Wentworth Woodhouse Tour.

“Their stories often go untold but it’s important to hear about the experiences of everyone that has played a part in the story of Wentworth Woodhouse.

“From laundry maids to Lady’s, to college principles and the recent story of the house’s renovation thanks to the extraordinary work of Dame Julie Kenny, theirs are stories that need to be told and heard.”

Volunteer researchers at Wentworth Woodhouse spent nine months investigating Sheffield archives and documents from the house itself for the special new tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Victoria Ryves, Head of Culture and Engagement at Wentworth Woodhouse, said: “The Trust that took over running the house in 2017 is led by women and that inspired us to look through the history books to see where else we could find evidence of incredible women in Wentworth's past.

“There are so many women that have made a difference to this house from people that lived here, partied here and people that were here in the college days. We've picked six women and we wanted to have a cross-section so that people on the tour can hopefully find the woman that they identify with.

“It's often quite difficult to find evidence of women's stories in the archive as they're often just described as the wife of a man. But we've been able to do some real history detective work and pull out some incredible stories and we're celebrating them all month as part of Women's History Month.”

The Women of Wentworth Woodhouse tour is on until Friday 28th March with tours running on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.