Jockey in tears after winning Doncaster races in memory of friend who died hours earlier
A jockey broke down in tears after winning two races in his honour at Doncaster Racecourse, just hours after his death.
Charlie Deutsch welled up in a television interview as he paid tribute to a lifelong pal who died before he rode two winners at Town Moor earlier today.
During an interview on Sky Sports Racing, he said: "I'd like to dedicate these two winners to a very good friend of mine, he passed away last night.
"He's called Marcus Evans.
"He just loved his racing. And he's been with me from when I was born to now.
"It was a bit of a shock for all of us, the family and everything.
"I found out this morning… then I had to come racing today.
"He would have loved it. I wish I could bring him here."
Deutsch was speaking after victory on Funambule Sivola in the 1.15 and Skytastic in the race before.