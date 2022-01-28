Jockey in tears after winning Doncaster races in memory of friend who died hours earlier

A jockey broke down in tears after winning two races in his honour at Doncaster Racecourse, just hours after his death.

By Darren Burke
Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:05 pm
Updated Friday, 28th January 2022, 3:07 pm
Jockey Charlie Deutsch was in tears after winning at Doncaster. (Photo: Sky Sports Racing).

Charlie Deutsch welled up in a television interview as he paid tribute to a lifelong pal who died before he rode two winners at Town Moor earlier today.

During an interview on Sky Sports Racing, he said: "I'd like to dedicate these two winners to a very good friend of mine, he passed away last night.

"He's called Marcus Evans.

"He just loved his racing. And he's been with me from when I was born to now.

"It was a bit of a shock for all of us, the family and everything.

"I found out this morning… then I had to come racing today.

"He would have loved it. I wish I could bring him here."

Deutsch was speaking after victory on Funambule Sivola in the 1.15 and Skytastic in the race before.

