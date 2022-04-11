Jobs: Doncaster sex shop looking for staff to sell adult toys and DVDs
A Doncaster sex shop is looking for staff – who must be ‘comfortable’ selling adult sex toys and X-rated DVDs.
OMG Adult World, which is based in Copley Road, is seeking a part-time sales assistant who will have the job of selling saucy items 13 hours a week.
A job advert states: “All applicants must be 18+ as the position is in a licensed adult shop.
"Must be comfortable selling the material on offer such as R18 DVDs and adult toys.
"After training is completed you will be lone working and there may be long periods in-between customers.
"Your responsibilities will be serving customers, general housekeeping and you will be a keyholder.
"Customer service skills or experience would be helpful. The first week will be 50 hours due to training then it will be 13 hours a week.
According to the advert, salary for the job is £9.50 an hour.