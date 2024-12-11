JLS star replaces Kaiser Chiefs frontman at Doncaster Racecourse Christmas party

By Darren Burke
Published 11th Dec 2024, 10:08 BST

A star of boy band JLS will replace Kaiser Chiefs’ frontman Ricky Wilson at an upcoming Christmas party event in Doncaster, after the singer was forced to pull out due to “personal circumstances.”

The I Predict A Riot and Ruby hitmaker was due to perform a DJ set at Christmas Live, which will be held at Doncaster Racecourse on December 20.

A Doncaster Racecourse spokesperson said: “Due to unforeseen personal circumstances Ricky is no longer able to perform on 20 December, but we are pleased to confirm that Aston Merrygold will be replacing him.

"We look forward to seeing you there.”

JLS star Aston Merrygold will replace Ricky Wilson at a Christmas party event at Doncaster Racecourse.

Aston is a member of JLS, the runners-up to Alexandra Burke in the fifth series of The X Factor.

As part of the group he achieved five number one singles on the UK Singles Chart and a number one album on the UK Albums Chart.

The deal includes a festive street-food menu, tea, coffee and mince pies, Aston Merrygold DJ set and party novelties.

