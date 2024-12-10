Jive Bunny: The chart stars with Doncaster connections that took world by storm 35 years ago

Thirty five years ago this month, a group of pals from Doncaster and Rotherham made history when they hit the number one spot with their third single.

The group was the infamous Jive Bunny and The Mastermixers and it was in December 1989 that Let’s Party climbed all the way to the top of the UK charts, following on from debut release Swing The Mood and That’s What I Like, which also hit the very top.

They became only the third act to reach No. 1 with their first three singles, following on from Gerry and the Pacemakers in 1964 and Frankie Goes to Hollywood in 1984 - and took the shortest time to achieve the feat.

Listen to Swing The Mood and watch the video HERE

Jive Bunny and The Mastermixers took the world by storm 35 years ago.

In 1989, Jive Bunny dominated the British and global music scene.

The novelty act, fronted by a cartoon rabbit who appeared in their music videos, was the brainchild of Doncaster DJ and producer Les Hemstock who created the original Swing the Mood mix for the Music Factory owned Mastermix DJ service.

Listen to That’s What I Like and watch the video HERE

It was then taken from there and developed as a single release by father and son team John and Andrew Pickles, whose family ran and owned an electrical shop on the Great North Road in Woodlands.

Using sampling and synthesisers to combine pop music from the early rock 'n' roll era together into a medley, the songs took the British charts by storm.

It all kicked off with Swing The Mood in the summer of 1989.

With liberal use of Glenn Miller's In the Mood, the song, which sampled Elvis Presley, Little Richard and Chubby Checker, topped the UK charts for five weeks – and also became a huge hit in a string of other countries – and Jive Bunny mania began.

Listen to Let’s Party and watch the video HERE

Andy and John repeated the formula which had taken Swing the Mood to number, this time using the Hawaii Five-O theme as the basis for That’s What I Like, which spent three weeks at the top in October 1989.

And the chart hat trick was completed a few weeks later when Let’s Party, a mash-up of Christmas songs also made it to the pinnacle.

Jive Bunny: The Album also followed and the act had 11 entries in the UK singles chart between July 1989 and November 1991.

Each track used a sampled instrumental theme to join the old songs together, in much the same way as dance music megamixes.

Despite selling thousands of records all over the globe, the Jive Bunny story was not to last.

While fourth and fifth singles That Sounds Good To Me and Can Can You Party also made the top ten in 1990, the next track, Let’s Swing Again stalled at number 19.

Three more songs in 1991 fared little better – with two of them failing to hit the top 40.

Follow-up albums also failed to emulate the success of the band’s debut and almost as soon as it had started, Jive Bunny’s spell in the musical spotlight was over.

But with that hat-trick of number ones, their place in music history was secured.