Jedis, wizards, and geeks of all ages set to gather at Doncaster Comic-Con.

Jedis, wizards, and geeks of all ages are expected at Doncaster Dome on Sunday June 8 for the annual Comic-convention hosted by Unleashed Events.

Featuring a range of exciting attractions and things to do, Doncaster Comic-Con promises to be better than ever before.

Play some retro games, get sponged in the pirate’s stocks, jump back in time to the prehistoric era or get your face painted as your favourite superhero.

If that isn’t enough for you, there is a fully packed stage with interactive Lightsaber training by the Mos Eisley Misfits, SideQuest Improv Comedy Adventure where you can direct the story, get your groove on with the KSocials Random Dance Play and take part in the beloved Cosplay Masquerade.

There will be even more fun things to do and see on the day as well as a huge geeky market with an array of anime merchandise, cosplay weapons, geeky clothing and jewellery, Funko Pops and local, independent artists and authors.

Advance tickets are available on the Unleashed Events website and give you early access to the convention as well as the ability to queue jump if you arrive later in the day.

Follow the Facebook page for up to date information about everything going on!

General entry available from 11am until 5pm. Please note it is cash only on the door.

For general enquiries visit [email protected]