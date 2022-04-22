James Coppinger Doncaster Rovers shirt auction raises £1,200 in memory of Richard Bailey

Coppinger organised the raffle to support the family of his long-term colleague who recently passed away.

Mr Bailey, 54, worked at the club in a number of roles for thirty years and supporters, players and friends have all paid tribute following his shock death.

Richard’s family have requested that all proceeds from the raffle be donated to Bowel Cancer UK.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James Coppinger raffled his final Doncaster Rovers away shirt to help raise cash following the death of club stalwart Richard Bailey.

Bowel Cancer UK are the UK’s leading bowel cancer charity. They are determined to save lives and improve the quality of life of everyone affected by bowel cancer and you can find out more information about the charity by CLICKING HERE.

The lucky recipient of the shirt is Liam Goddard whose name was drawn out by James himself in the draw conducted on Thursday, April 21.

Richard’s wife Clare said: “We are so grateful for the love and support shown by all the Rovers family and to raise such an amazing amount that we can pass on to a charity that is very close to our hearts means everything to us”.

Richard was a familiar face to Doncaster Rovers fans, both at the Eco Power Stadium as well as away games with his wife Clare, who also works for the club as mascot Donny Dog.