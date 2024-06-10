"It's hard to fight the darkness": Yungblud opens up on mental health struggle after "hardest year"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Doncaster rock star Yungblud has candidly opened up on his battles with mental health, saying: “It’s always been so hard to fight the darkness,” and describing the last 12 months as “the hardest year.”

The singer, whose real name is Dominic Harrison, has repeatedly spoken of his battles with depression and took to social media to open up to fans ahead of the release of a new song Breakdown, which see the singer talking about his struggles.

He said: “I wrote this poem because it’s been the hardest year for my mental health.

"In my life I’ve always never felt good enough, it’s just the thing that’s eaten me up. For as long as I can remember, I have felt constantly afraid of how quickly my head can turn dark.

“It’s always been so hard to fight the darkness that I inevitably have. A lot of people will say it’s a phase and it will go away.

"But it doesn’t and the reality of the situation is I have to find strategies to deal with it.

“To put it plainly, the things I don’t like about myself will probably never change, people tell me one day I’ll come to terms with them one day but I want that day to be f***ing now.

“This song is a message to myself to try and exist alongside my insecurities and my darkness by grounding myself and remembering what is real in life and the world is so much bigger than me.

“Try and get out of your head and notice the world around you, notice the things and people around you. Connect with them, the chances are they probably feel the same. Don’t let the bulls*** inside your head consume you. It just wastes precious time. Remember what is real. Help people, be kind, help the world, help yourself.

“If you think you can’t do it, you can.

"You can get through this, trust me. Use this poem in a mornin’ to get u out of bed. Use it when you’re about to back out of something last minute, use it when you’re at your darkest. It’s got a little bit of light in it.

"Don’t forget to put your feet in the grass.”