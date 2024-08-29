Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

With Oasis reuniting for a series of huge gigs next summer, a former Doncaster guitar store has a big part to play in the band’s history – because it’s where Noel Gallagher bought his very first instrument.

Brothers Noel and Liam have buried the hatchet after 15 years and will play a string of dates across the UK and Ireland – with tickets for the shows expected to sell out in record time.

Back in the 90s as the beginning of the band’s career, Noel was a regular visitor to Music Ground, the vintage guitar shop in Hall Gate run by former rocker Rick Harrison and his son Justin Harrison, father of Doncaster rock star Yungblud.

The pair regularly welcomed huge rock stars of the day, with Bryan Adams and Johnny Marr of The Smiths among the customers.

Noel Gallagher with Rick Harrison (left) and Eric Haydock of The Hollies after a shopping trip to Music Ground in December 1994 - with the cheque - signed by the star - showing how he forked out £2,250.

And an interview with guitar manufacturer Gibson last year, Noel spoke fondly about his visits to Doncaster.

In the interview, which you can watch in full HERE he said: “In he walks, Johnny Marr, and I’m just a f***ing lad right.

"We were talking about guitars and he’s like, ‘where did you get ‘em from?’

“I said, ‘there’s this place in Doncaster called Music Ground and he’d never heard of it.

"He said, ‘do you know where it is’ and I’d been there, something to do with the Inspiral Carpets, I think they’d bought some stuff from there.

"The next thing, he said ‘could you take us there?’ and I was like yeah, what you doing tomorrow? Errr, f*** all.

"So he picks me up in a car at India House and I was sitting in the back and he’s sitting in the front and there’s a guy driving. I vividly remember he was playing Exodus by Bob Marley.

"The guy driving has the most annoying laugh I think I’ve ever f***ing heard,” added Noel, “and Doncaster is a good hour and an half away.”

"This guy would turn out to be Owen Morris who was Johnny’s engineer at the time.

"So we go to Doncaster and go to Music Ground. This one in Doncaster was a mad shop, a mad vintage guitar shop. It was like and Aladdin’s cave.

Added Noel: “Johnny says, ‘I need to go and eat first before I shop.’

“So we go to a sandwich shop and he says to me ‘bit of advice, before you go guitar shopping, don’t do it on an empty stomach.’

"I was like ‘OK’ and we went and had a sandwich and cup of a tea at a cafe – and then he went and bought a Stratocaster with nine pick ups on it!

"I’d only know this guy two days, like a poster from my bedroom wall that’s come to life and he’s saying ‘do you think it’s mad, and I’m like “it’s mad as f***!”

Before his death at the age of 76 in 2023, Rick Harrison shared a photo and a cheque from Noel, showing how the musician had forked out £2,250 in the shop in December 1994.

He added: “Noel bought his first Gibson 355 at Music Ground.”

Rick who played with glam rock legends T-Rex in the 1970s, ran the shop for many years, with Coldplay and Cast also among the customers.