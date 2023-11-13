"It hurts to see it": Grieving mum's upset at state of Doncaster baby cemetery

A grieving mum has spoken of her shock and upset about the state of a Doncaster cemetery for the graves of premature babies, saying it has “gone downhill” and that “it hurts to see it.”

Sabrina Field, whose baby son Leo died at 20 weeks, says that the section at Rose Hill Cemetery has become overgrown and neglected and is calling for action from City of Doncaster Council, which maintains the cemetery.

She said: “It is so disheartening in the way it looks to parents when they visit.

"It’s not a nice visit to start with and the council have let that area go.

A grieving mum says the section of Rose Hill Cemetery containing the graves of premature babies has 'gone downhill' and is causing upset to parents.

"It’s awful looking at it. Our babies matter, even though they were born under 24 weeks."

She made the discovery at the weekend on what would have been Leo’s 16th birthday following his death in 2007.

She said: “I have visited this area loads and in the last16 years it has gone down hill and I’m sure other parents feel the same.

"How can you go to remember your chid when it looks so bad?

“It hurts to see how it looks, like the babes don’t matter. The council look after the rest well. It was so upsetting to see.”

It is the latest incident at the cemetery in a matter of days.