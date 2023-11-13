"It hurts to see it": Grieving mum's upset at state of Doncaster baby cemetery
Sabrina Field, whose baby son Leo died at 20 weeks, says that the section at Rose Hill Cemetery has become overgrown and neglected and is calling for action from City of Doncaster Council, which maintains the cemetery.
She said: “It is so disheartening in the way it looks to parents when they visit.
"It’s not a nice visit to start with and the council have let that area go.
"It’s awful looking at it. Our babies matter, even though they were born under 24 weeks."
She made the discovery at the weekend on what would have been Leo’s 16th birthday following his death in 2007.
She said: “I have visited this area loads and in the last16 years it has gone down hill and I’m sure other parents feel the same.
"How can you go to remember your chid when it looks so bad?
“It hurts to see how it looks, like the babes don’t matter. The council look after the rest well. It was so upsetting to see.”
It is the latest incident at the cemetery in a matter of days.
Last week, a grieving sister spoke of her uspet after revealing how vandals had overturned a memorial bench at her teenage brother’s grave, damaging the headstone with chunks of marble which had been thrown at it.