Isle runner, 76, crowned world champ

A 76-year-old elite Isle runner has returned with three medals after competing in the World Master Athletics Indoor Championships in Poland.

Vic Shirley, who only started running in his 60s, returned home from the event in Torun with a gold medal in the 1500 metres and silver medals in the 3,000 metres, 800 metres and the 4 x 200 metre relay.

The World Master Athletics Indoor Championships is open to athletes aged 35 and over with categories running up to 100 years and over.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ Mr Shirley competed in the male 75 age group.

Speaking about the event Mr Shirley, aged 76 said: “Wearing the GB kit and representing my country was such an honour and I met some absolutely fascinating people, true legends.

“The stadium was fabulous and my wife Judy and I found the whole competition exciting. We also witnessed many extraordinary older athletes breaking world records. For an old guy from Epworth it was pretty exciting stuff”

The championships were broadcast live on You Tube Sport TV and many of Mr Shirley’s running friends and his coach Julian Moorhouse tuned in in the Metres to Miles Sports shop in Epworth.

The event saw 4,800 competitors from 80 countries competing.

Mr Shirley added: “I didn't start running until I was in my 60’s for charity and then it wasn’t until I was in my 70s that I started to run competively as I am competitive by nature.”

Mr Shirley’s wife Judy added: “I was very proud it was a wonderful event.”

Mr Shirley now has his sights on the European Masters Championships in September.