Is TV host Sara Cox filming a new series of Back In Time in Sheffield?
TV and radio presenter Sara Cox has confirmed she is filming a new series of reality history show Back In Time in Sheffield.
The Radio 2 DJ and television favourite tweeted a picture of herself with a pigeon and the hashtags #Sheffield and #BackInTime to her 800,000 followers this morning.
And asked by one Twitter user if it meant a new series of the show – which sends families ‘back in time’ to experience everyday life in another decade – she replied ‘yes.’
Since 2015, the BBC series has sent families, friends and even colleagues to sample life in another era – with participants living in houses how they would have been at the time.
The first series, Back in Time for Dinner, centred on the Robshaw family trying foods from the second half of the twentieth century, and experiencing what it was like to live then as a middle-class family.
Each hour-long programme covered one decade, and the family's own kitchen, dining, and living rooms are re-designed by the TV team to give an accurate representation of what it was like to cook and eat then.
2018 series Back in Time for Tea focused on the food and lifestyle of working class Northern households, while Back in Time for the Factory, looked at modern-day workers experiencing work in a British garment factory in the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s.
The most recent series, Back in Time for School, followed a group of students and teachers experiencing school during different time periods from the 1890's to 1990s.
It is not known where the latest series is being filmed in Sheffield or what the focus of this series will be.