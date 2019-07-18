Is this charity stalwart the cutest dog in Doncaster?
When Pouran Singh goes into a shop, he can be stuck in their for hours.
It’s not that he is spending all that time searching the shelves and the aisles to find what he wants.
The issue is that people keep stopping him to pet his 18-month-old Yorkshire terrier, Ella, who he takes wherever he goes.
But now he has found a use for his beloved pet.
Ella has become the face of a charity walk around Doncaster Lakeside next month to raise money for the Great Ormond Street Hospital in London, and has already raised over £700 in advance.
Pouran, from the Woodlands Plantation estate near Balby, said: “Ella is cute, and everyone who sees her wants to pick her up and hug her. I’ve spent four hours in a big DIY store because of the number of people that wanted to stroke her.
“Last year, my sister took her around the same charity walk, and we had the same thing. So this year, I said I would enter Ella into the walk instead of myself.
“We’ve put her picture and a poster in our window, and people we don’t know have knocked on the door to sponsor her. She has got more pledges than I ever do. People love dogs and people love children, and I guess that’s why everyone wants to sponsor her.”
Jarnel Sing, who along with friend Daljit Singh is organising the event for the Sikh Youth Forum, said: “We usually have people getting maybe £100 each in sponsorship, but Ella has blown them all away.”
Last year, the same walk raised £1,122.88 in total.
The walk set off from the beach area near the Cheswold hotel at 10am on Saturday August 24, and donations can be made on the day. Alternatively log onto https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ella-gosh-for-children to donate.