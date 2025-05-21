Is there any truth to newly re-elected Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones' promises? We asked AI

The winners of the local 2025 UK elections have now had a few weeks to settle into their new positions - but have they made a start on the promises they made to the public?

Curious to find out how realistic the political promises of the six newly elected local mayors are, AI prompt experts AIPRM used AI to analyse the credibility and achievability of each of the promises, revealing how likely they are to become a reality.

Are the promises of the newly elected local mayors actually achievable?

Please find the political promises of all six mayors below.

Newly re-elected Doncaster Mayor Ros Jones.

Luke Campbell - Hull & East Yorkshire (Reform UK) | Overall Probability Score - 65%

The promises made by Luke Campbell contain a blend of achievable goals (like pushing for accountability in council spending, raising the profile of the region, and advocating for more investment) and aspirational goals (like controlling bus fares and services). The more aspirational promises (e.g., controlling bus services) would require significant devolved powers or changes to national policies, which are less likely to be fully achievable in the short term. However, much of it is certainly within the realm of possibility, though not entirely within the Mayor’s direct control.

Paul Bristow - Cambridgeshire & Peterborough (Conservative) | Overall Probability Score - 65%

Paul Bristow’s promises are generally ambitious but not entirely unrealistic. Road upgrades, faster rail services, and a light rail system are achievable in principle, but they are long-term projects requiring substantial investment and collaboration with national bodies.

The promise to freeze taxes while delivering large-scale infrastructure projects is likely the most difficult, as it would require finding alternative funding sources. Many of the promises will rely on external funding and national government support, and while they are feasible, their delivery would take longer than the timeframe suggested in the campaign.

Andrea Jenkyns - Greater Lincolnshire (Reform UK) | Overall Probability Score - 70%

Mayor Jenkyns’ promises touch on many key areas that are important to Lincolnshire, including transport, job creation, housing, efficiency in local government, and business support. While many of these goals are achievable, the reality of delivering on them will require significant cooperation with other government entities (both local and national) and business leaders.

Some promises, like fixing transport or creating a "skills plan", are long-term goals that will need careful planning and substantial resources. Others, like improving government efficiency or supporting businesses, are more immediately actionable but still require significant effort to execute.

Helen Godwin - West of England (Labour) | Overall Probability Score - 70%

Most of Helen Godwin's promises are grounded in achievable goals, such as improving local transport, advocating for new train stations, building homes with essential services, and linking education and industry to boost regional employment.

The challenges arise mainly from the complexity and time required for large-scale infrastructure projects (e.g., new train stations) and the need for significant collaboration with external stakeholders (e.g., the Labour Government, private transport companies, and developers).

The delivery of these promises will depend heavily on the availability of funding, the alignment of local and national political priorities, and the level of devolved powers available to the Mayor. Therefore, while many of the goals are achievable, they may take several years to fully materialise.

Karen Clark - North Tyneside (Labour) | Overall Probability Score - 75%

Karen Clark’s promises are generally realistic and align well with the priorities of a local government. Her focus on regeneration, housing, job creation, skills development, and maintaining essential public services like libraries and leisure centres reflects the needs and aspirations of North Tyneside residents.

The key challenges will be securing sufficient funding for affordable housing and regeneration, creating higher-paying jobs, and expanding skills provision for young people. The overall vision for improving the quality of life in North Tyneside is achievable, but it will require sustained effort, collaboration, and investment over time.

Ros Jones - Doncaster (Labour) | Overall Probability Score - 75%

Ros Jones' promises are largely realistic, focusing on achievable goals such as city centre regeneration, improving safety, and increasing green spaces. The challenge lies in securing sufficient funding, managing the complexities of large infrastructure projects (such as reopening the airport), and coordinating efforts across multiple stakeholders.

The promise of airport reopening, city regeneration, and long-term plans for education and skills development are all reasonable, but the timeline for delivery will likely extend beyond the current term.