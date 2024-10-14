Is Satoshi Nakamoto, mysterious inventor of Bitcoin really living in Doncaster?

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new documentary claims to have solved the greatest mystery in cryptocurrency: the true identity of the inventor of Bitcoin.

The question has captivated the internet since the digital currency was launched by an unknown person or persons calling themselves Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009.

Now the makers of an HBO film say they finally have the answer: Canadian crypto expert Peter Todd.

But Mr Todd has dismissed it as "ludicrous" and criticised the documentary.

A book published in 2022 claimed the mysterious inventor of Bitcoin was living in Doncaster.

A book published in America in 2022 said that the man behind the currency is James Bilal Khalid Caan – and claimed that he was living in a ‘two storey town home’ in Doncaster.

Author Ivy McLemore said the book, entitled Finding Satoshi: The Real Story Behind Mysterious Bitcoin Creator Satoshi Nakamoto is “nonfiction and 100% provably true.”

The name of James Bilal Khalid Caan has previously been linked to Bitcoin's invention – with dozens of other names around the globe also linked to being the real Nakamoto.

In 2019, Caan, a ‘British NHS worker’ claimed to have invented it – but ‘lost a hard drive containing £8.1BILLION early coins’

The valuable cryptocurrency was created more than a decade ago by someone using the fake name Satoshi Nakamoto and several people have identified themselves as the founder, including James.

In a series of blog posts published three years ago, James said that he created the currency – but "lost" the hard drive that can prove it.

But James said a case of bad luck when he sent his laptop off for repairs led to his downfall.

"My everything was in that hard drive! It was military-grade encrypted and password-protected," he explained.

"So I was overly confident – to the point of being arrogant – that the techie guys could not have access to my HDD data.

"That’s why I left the HDD inside the laptop and didn’t take it out. The laptop came back by courier a few days later and it contained a new HDD and, of course, the bitcoins weren’t there!"

The unknown man claims to be of Pakistani origin, but lives in the UK and works for the NHS fixing IT systems.

He claims to have been born as Bilal Khalid, but changed his name based on Godfather actor James Caan, and also Dragon's Den star James Caan.

"After the creation of Bitcoin and having chosen the alias name of Satoshi Nakamoto...I was watching the movie The Godfather when I saw James Caan," he said.

"It was at that moment I thought, 'I am the godfather of digital cash'."

He continued: "I also saw UK serial entrepreneur James Caan on the BBC series Dragon's Den.

"I realised I could relate to him in that he was an Asian who had also changed his name, which is very uncommon.

"And the Dragon's name reminded me of my mom calling me James and Khan."

Author McLemore added: “It is a fascinating, once-in-a-lifetime story. I've not spoken with Mr. Caan in 29 months and waited two years to write the book.

“In September 2019, I even visited Mr. Caan and his wife Zhada at their two-story townhome in Doncaster.”

In Money Electric: The Bitcoin Mystery, Peter Todd is confronted by film-maker Cullen Hoback.

Mr Hoback shows him his evidence and asks him if he was behind the now trillion dollar invention - a suggestion Mr Todd laughs off.

"I am not Satoshi Nakamoto", he told the BBC.

The intrigue around Satoshi is not just due to the mystery of their identity, but because of the enormous wealth they have accumulated.

If they still had control of their bitcoin wallet, it would be worth around $69bn today - meaning Satoshi would be around the 20th richest person in the world.

There is huge interest in this latest attempt to solve that riddle. Ahead of the documentary being released more than $44m was placed in bets on crypto betting website Polymarket on who the programme would name as Satoshi.

Cullen Hoback, who has previously attempted to unmask anonymous online figures like Q from Q Anon, says he came to his conclusion after years of research and interviews.

One of his pieces of evidence that Mr Todd is Satoshi is a forum post he found from Peter Todd that looked to be a continuation of one from Satoshi.

Another is that he once said online that he destroyed a huge number of the digital coins deliberately.

A leading theory is that Satoshi deliberately destroyed access to his massive stash of bitcoins that were the originals created to start bitcoin.

The 1.1m coins are now worth a fortune but have never been spent or transferred.

Satoshi's stash of unmoved coins represent 5% of all bitcoins as the inventor decided that there would only ever be 21 million coins created.

Mr Todd says that Mr Hoback's evidence is based only on coincidence and misinterprets his online activity.

"I am not Satoshi. When I first read the Bitcoin whitepaper, my reaction was "Dammit! I should have thought of that," he said.

Mr Todd also says he has been forced to travel away from his home through fear of attacks from potential criminals.

A number of individuals from the computing world have been previously tipped as the cryptocurrency's creator.

In 2014, a high-profile article in Newsweek identified Dorian Nakamoto, a Japanese-American man living in California as Satoshi. But he denied it and the claim has largely been debunked.

In 2015, Wired and Gizmodo published an investigation that pointed to Australian computer scientist Craig Wright.

Soon after, Wright declared in interviews with outlets, including the BBC, that he was indeed Satoshi and showed apparent proof.

But his claims were disregarded by the community and after years of claiming to be the inventor, a UK High Court judge ruled that there was "overwhelming" evidence that he is not Satoshi.

Tech billionaire and crypto enthusiast Elon Musk also denied he was behind the cryptocurrency after a former employee at one of his firms, SpaceX, suggested it, external.

For some of the most prominent voices in Bitcoin, keeping Satoshi's identity secret is a part of the appeal and power of the decentralised currency.

Adam Back, one of the core developers (and another potential Satoshi candidate) posted on X ahead of the documentary: "No one knows who satoshi is. and that's a good thing.

What is Bitcoin?

Bitcoin is a virtual currency, traded between people without the help of a bank

Every transaction is recorded in a public ledger, or 'blockchain'

Bitcoin is created by mining

Mining involves solving difficult maths problems using computer processors

Bitcoin can be traded anonymously, which makes it a popular way of funding illegal activities

The value of single Bitcoin fluctuates wildly and is one of many different cryptocurrencies, but by far the most popular

The actual founder of Bitcoin created the cryptocurrency under the false name Satoshi Nakamoto.

In October 2008, Nakamoto published a paper online describing how the Bitcoin cryptocurrency would work.

And in January 2009, Nakamoto released the first Bitcoin software that launched the network – and the first units of Bitcoin currency.

Several people have been identified – or identified themselves – as Nakamoto, but no one has been able to verify it.

One prime suspect was Dorian Nakamoto, a Japanese American computer engineer whose birth name was Satoshi Nakamoto.

However, Dorian strenuously denied any involvement with the project.

A Californian developer named Hal Finney also worked on Bitcoin, and was suspected by some to have produced the service – though this has never been proven.

Australian academic Craig Steven Wright once claimed to have created Bitcoin, but cryptographic evidence he provided wasn't enough to verify him as the founder.

To this day, no one has been able to fully authenticate someone as the inventor of Bitcoin publicly.