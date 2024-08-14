iPort named Ffirst headline hero of When You Tri campaign by donating £10,000 to support young people

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Verdion’s team at iPort has proudly been announced as the inaugural ‘Headline Hero’ of the When You Tri campaign, generously donating £10,000 to help kickstart this vital initiative.

When You Tri, launched by Active Fusion Director Lindsy James, seeks to raise £100,000 to provide children and young people, especially those living in poverty, with the physical activity they need for a healthy and happy childhood. With this support, the campaign aims to combat the growing issue of youth physical and mental ill health by ensuring access to essential hours of physical activity.

Lindsy James, Director of Active Fusion and founder of When You Tri, expressed her gratitude, stating, “We are thrilled to have Verdion and iPort as our first ‘Headline Hero’. Their generous donation and commitment to our cause will make a substantial difference in the lives of young people. Together, we can ensure that every child has the opportunity to lead a healthy, active, and happy life.”

Verdion has a strong track record in industrial and logistics real estate and is the developer of iPort, the multimodal logistics hub just outside Doncaster. The park extends to 800 acres and is home to major businesses and a major rail freight terminalproviding a range employment opportunities.

John Clements, Executive Director at Verdion said: “Our team has been involved with iPort for more than a decade, supporting a number of local initiatives over the years. Active Fusion has the set-up, the links and the drive to do great things in the community. Helping young people be more active in a positive environment is an important cause and we wish the team every success in this campaign.”

This partnership with Verdion and iPort is just the beginning. The When You Tri campaign invites individuals and organisations to join hands in this movement. Every contribution, big or small, brings us one step closer to transforming the lives of young people, fostering a brighter future for all.

If your organisation is interested in supporting the When You Tri campaign while meeting your corporate social responsibility requirements, please reach out to Lindsy James at [email protected].

Join us in making a lasting impact on young lives and creating a healthier, happier future.