Intrepid volunteers take on Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for children's services in Doncaster

An intrepid group of volunteers took on the Three Peaks Challenge to raise funds for children's services in Doncaster over the weekend.

The party set off in a minibus at 10pm on Friday, June 6, to arrive at Ben Nevis for sunrise.

The team, led by Hannah Lyndsay, the founder of Mind Wellbeing, then reached the summit of the tallest mountain in Britain, and that’s not all, they then climbed Scafell Pike and Mount Snowdon in order to conquer all three mountains in 24 hours.

But why did they brave blisters, leg fatigue, exhaustion and exposure to the elements?

Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge in 2024. Mind Wellbeing founder, Hannah Lyndsay, second from left.

They undertook the British Three Peaks to raise funds for programmes that build resilience in children and young people in Doncaster and beyond. The aim is to help the children to become adults with a reduced risk of anxiety, depression and related conditions.

A spokesman said: “One in four adults are impacted by mental health issues within their lifetimes. Hannah envisions a world free from mental health stigma. Her mission is to actively change the way people speak about this crucial topic, in order to dismantle the stigma associated with it.

“According to Hannah, ‘By changing the conversation from ‘Mental Health’ to ‘Mind Wellbeing’, negative associations linked to the term ‘Mental’ can be dissolved. At the same time a whole new way of viewing, experiencing and talking about the mind opens up - one of wonder, awe, and

curiosity’.”

Mind Wellbeing currently delivers programmes to Doncaster schools and colleges. Beneficiary organisations include the Doncaster School for the Deaf, several local primary schools and more.

During 2025, Mind Wellbeing is expanding services within Doncaster and beyond. In addition, Mind Wellbeing will create digital resources with global reach.

A Crowd Funding campaign has been launched to raise £12,000 to support this, you can help by visiting https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/mind-wellbeing---making-prevention-the-priority