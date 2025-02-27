International Women's Day: Doncaster safe haven and fundraising initiative.

March 8 is International Women's Day and Doncaster is set to host a positive event to mark the special occasion.

A fundraiser for Phoenix Women's Aid is being held and at the same time a safe haven initiative will be launched.

This project has been a group effort between the police, trade unions, street pastors, the council and local church, all working together to create a "safe haven" for the night time economy.

Ann-Louise Bayley, who is the chairman of Violence Against Women and Girls and secretary of Doncaster Trades Council, said: “We are really making a positive impact...suicide prevention, ensuring women get home safely..even giving out flip flops and plasters”.

The fundraiser commences at 2pm at Bone Idle Lounge on Silver Street where a cocktail is being invented just for the occasion, with a non alcoholic version, alongside the usual teas and coffees, and there will be a raffle. Sally Jameson MP has confirmed her attendance.

Then at 4pm the group will move over to Queens in Market Place, where a bigger charity event is taking place. Entertainment includes a comedienne, quiz and live music with a completely female line up.

Ann-Louise continued: “I am in the process of inviting people from the trade unions and "authorities" with a view to showing that Doncaster is working very hard to ensure women's safety and raise as much money as possible for an organisation who does such amazing work around DV (domestic violence).

“The message of the day is along the lines of ‘women can go out and just celebrate being a women, safely’.”