International accreditation for service desk team

IT Project Manager Karen Falzon holding the award alongside colleagues Dale Cohen and Lee Isle

After carrying out a detailed audit, the Service Desk Institute awarded Rotherham Doncaster and South Humber NHS Foundation Trust’s (RDaSH) Health Informatics Service Desk its coveted accreditation.

The Trust’s eight-strong team of specialists, who problem manage over 51,000 service desk enquiries a year, earned the top accolade.

Their reward, a glass trophy, was presented at a virtual ceremony, with RDaSH being one of only a few NHS organisations to reach Level 2 of the Institute’s four level accreditation process.

Head of IT Support, Lee Isle, said: “We are delighted with this achievement, which signifies that we are operating to industry best practice standards.”

Director of Health Informatics Richard Banks added: “I am really proud of the achievement by our team. It took months of hard work and preparation before the final audit, and the result speaks for itself, fantastic!

“The audit was carried out over a full week and involved interviews with colleagues and customers. The team manage enquiries from within the Trust and two other NHS organisations based in Doncaster. We collectively support around 5,000 devices, including desktops, laptops and tablets and 7,000 peripherals, such as printers and monitors.

“We are now focussed on achieving the next level with a re-audit within a year.”

The RDaSH service desk operates from 8am to 6pm, Monday to Friday.