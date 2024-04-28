Inspiring Doncaster headteacher receives OBE for services to education

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Beryce Nixon, the CEO of Exceed Learning Partnership and who has enjoyed a lengthy career in teaching in schools across Doncaster, attended the investiture at Windsor Castle where she was presented with the honour by the Princess Royal.

A spokesman for Exceed said: “All of us here at Exceed would like you to join us in extending our congratulations to Beryce for such a groundbreaking achievement.”

Beryce began her career as a primary teacher at Town Field Primary School in 1997.

Beryce received her OBE in a ceremony at Windsor Castle.

She worked as a leading literacy and numeracy teacher in Doncaster before advancing into leadership roles.

She formed the Trust in 2017 as the former headteacher of Hill Top Academy and the executive headteacher of Edlington Victoria Academy.

Exceed is a multi-academy trust which serves eight primary academies and one secondary academy.

The organisation is committed to recognising the unique identity of all the schools within it and focusing on their development and service to their respective communities.

It has a particular focus on high aspirations, attainment, personal development of all learners as individuals and a dedication to improving life chances.

The Trust vision of ‘Every Child, Every Chance, Every Day’ provides the foundation for both colleagues and learners to succeed.

In 2023, results across the Trust were exceptional - making Exceed one of the highest performing Trusts within the region.

John Blount, chair of directors at Exceed Learning Partnership said “I have had the pleasure of working with Beryce for a number of years; in my capacity as a governor when Beryce was headteacher at Hill Top Academy and as chair of directors.

"During this time, I have been inspired by Beryce’s dedication and commitment to every child. Her passion to support our communities is infectious and under her leadership, thousands of pupils have achieved remarkable results. As a Trust we are so proud that Beryce has been recognised.”

Earlier in her career, Beryce worked internationally on multiple projects, with a particular highlight the work she undertook in Anguilla to help eradicate corporal punishment as part of the United Nations Convention on Human Rights.

In addition to leading Exceed, Beryce has continued to champion civic partnership working, as a key partner within Team Doncaster, through collaborative work drawing on the strong ethos of teamwork, ethical leadership and values.

Upon receiving the honour, Beryce said, “Thank you to everyone who has supported me over many years. Thank you to my friends, colleagues and family - I’ve had the most unbelievable day.

"This award is also for the excellent team who have and continue to support me and the wonderful pupils that we serve. This is a recognition of all our hard work, no man is an island.

“I was personally educated in Barnsley and from an ex-mining community. Education has transformed my life, and it has been a privilege to use my own journey to help and support others. I want to thank all my family for helping me to fulfil my dreams and for all the support they have given me.”